Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said efforts were on-going towards the establishment of National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities in Nigeria.

Sadiya disclosed this yesterday while receiving a delegation from the Coalition of International Non–Governmental Organisations working on Disability; Sunday Udo of the Leprosy Mission; and David Sabo of Christofell Blinden Mission (CBM), in Abuja.

Recall that in January 2019, President signed into law the Act establishing the Discrimination Against Persons Living with Disabilities (Prohibition Act), in fulfilment of our obligation under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Information, Rhoda Iliya, she said: “The Ministry will be leveraging on your support for the take-off of the Disability Rights Commission for the mobilization of resources and building capacity is fundamental to the take-off and sustainability of the Commission.”

Meanwhile, Country Director, Sight Savers, Dr. Sunday Ishaku, on behalf of the Coalition commended the Minister for providing interventions for the disabled people especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the mandate of the Ministry.

Shaku specifically appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government for providing 10% of the new N-Power to the People Living with Disabilities in the country and her efforts towards championing the establishment of the National Commission for People Living with Disabilities.