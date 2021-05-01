From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), has lauded the President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Vickie Irabor, for initiating plans to provide a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) centre for military personnel and families.

Irabor, who is the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, had unveiled the plan during her recent visit to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, stressing that the centre would evaluate, counsel and provide adequate support to personnel and their spouses prior to reintegration at the end of their operational tour of duty.

She added that the objective is to ensure that military personnel return to their families in a psychologically and physically stable state.

While reacting to the development, MUN Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, said: ‘We mothers in the country are sad over recent developments in our country. We are particularly sad over fate of our son’s and husband’s who are in the battlefield for the sake of our country.

‘Some of them have paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the restoration of peace in the country.

‘Unfortunately, some of our country men and women do not appreciate the sacrifice they are making for our country.

‘We therefore commend the Barr Vickie Irabor led DEPOWA for their plans for the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) centre. It will go a long way in making our military personnel have more sense of belonging.

‘We urge mothers to support our military at this particular time in the history of the country. They need our support more than ever before.’