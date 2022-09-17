At 27, Oluwaseun Temidayo Fakorede became the youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history when he was appointed Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State in August 2019. Fakorede’s nomination and confirmation then was indeed a milestone not only in the annals of the appointee but also the state. Of course, he has good Curriculum Vitae and has distinguished himself in so many ways to spur Governor Seyi Makinde to find him worthy for the position.

With a degree in Civil Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and a stint at Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, Fakorede, upon his appointment as Commissioner in 2019, had no COREN, NSE, ASCE or any other advanced professional certifications in Engineering. Some would have expected that his budding career in politics would drive him away from what he had studied and trained for.

However, to this very resourceful lad, Politics/Governance isn’t an escape plan, neither is it a means to an end, nor even a mere occupation; rather, it is a call to service and to give of his essence. But not one to relegate his first love, engineering, to the background, the young leader continues to advance his professional and political pursuit with remarkable significance with room for more. On Friday September 9, Fakorede was finally elected as a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), a Global Civil Engineering Community that has been bringing its more than 150,000 members across 177 countries together since 1852.

The ASCE membership was coming on the heels of Fakorede’s recognition on Wednesday 7 September by One Young World as the recipient of the prestigious Politician of The Year Award at its 2022 Summit in Manchester, United Kingdom.