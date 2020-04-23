Rita Okoye

Oluwaseun ‘Seuncee’ Olorunmojo aka Sound of the Universe, will in June release his latest EP, The Lion Attitude.

According to the Ondo State-born singer, songwriter and producer, the work parades four tracks, Don’t Lose, Orente ft. CDQ and Fioke; Fly, and Jam ft. Wizkid

Like most artistes, Seuncee grew up listening to the music of the masters. “I grew up listening to the music of R Kelly, Michael Jackson, 2pac and Lionel Richie,” he said. “Realising that all I wanted to do was live, work and breathe music, my professional career started as a singer and songwriter. Then when college beckoned, I moved to University of Ilorin in pursuit of a degree but I found more than that as I was exposed to the world of music. Eager to learn and grow, I convinced my mother and she bought me a laptop to support my passion and talent.”