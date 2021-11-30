The Sev’Av foundation on Tuesday graduated 84 students across all its skills acquisition centers in Benue State.

Founder of the Foundation and former First Lady of Benue State, Arc. Yemisi Suswam said the number of Graduands this year was the least since the inception of the Foundation some years ago.

She stated that she had to continue giving hope to the hopeless and impacting lives through the foundation despite the current economic downturn in the country.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic as well as security challenge had also made some of the centers to close down temporarily which resulted in the low number of Graduands from the Foundation this year.

Wife of the former Governor of the state, while thanking all those who have continued to support the Foundation, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to ensure that less privileged in the society are given new lease of life at all times.

She commended her husband, Senator Gabriel Suswam, the state Governor, Samuel Ortom and his wife, Eunice and others for their relentless efforts in ensuring that the Foundation stays afloat in the face of daunting economic and other challenges.

Also speaking, the former Governor, Senator Suswam thanked his wife for her commitment to the Foundation even as he urged the Graduands not to despise their days of little begining a but work harder to use the skills learnt to positively impact their lives.

On his part, Governor Ortom who attended the event along with his wife, commended Mrs. Suswam for her laudable efforts and urged other well meaning sons and daughters of the state to emulate her.