From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti
Seven persons in the early hours of Tuesday died in an auto crash along Ilumoba -Aisegba road in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.
The accident involving a luxurious bus and a hummer bus also left several others seriously injured.
It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 6 am. It was a case of a head-on collision involving the two vehicles which led to the death of some passengers including the driver of the Hummer bus, while those in the luxurious bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital.
The luxurious bus was said to be coming from Kano heading to Lagos while the Hummer bus was coming from Lagos heading to Abuja before the accident occurred.
The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and the state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, visited the scene of the accident and the emergency unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, where some of the victims were receiving medical treatment.
The police spokesperson, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident in a statement titled ‘Ekiti Fatal Accident: Seven(7) Died, Several Others Injured’
The statement read:
‘The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, alongside the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, OTUNBA BISI EGBEYEMI, today being 22nd June 2021 at about 1140hrs visited the scene of a fatal accident which occurred along Ilumoba/Aisegba road that claimed seven(7) lives while several others injured.
‘The duo also visited the emergency unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH) where some of the victims are currently receiving medical treatment.
‘It should be noted that at about 0600hrs of today being 22/06/2021, a Luxurious Bus with Registration Number BDG-47-WT and one Hummer Bus with Registration Number ABC-82-XH had a head-on collision along Ilumoba/Aisegba road which led to the death of seven (7) persons including the driver who were inside the Hummer Bus while several others inside the Luxurious Bus sustained different degrees of injuries.
‘A team of Traffic Personnel from Ode Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corp immediately mobilised to the scene, rescued the injured survivors to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti and evacuated the seven confirmed dead bodies to the mortuary.
‘It was gathered that the Luxurious Bus was heading to Lagos from Kano while the Hummer Bus was from Lagos heading to Abuja before the accident occurred.
‘The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, while commiserating with the families of the deceased travellers, prays God grants their souls eternal rest. The Commissioner also wish the victims who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery.’
