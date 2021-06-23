From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Seven persons in the early hours of Tuesday died in an auto crash along Ilumoba -Aisegba road in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The accident involving a luxurious bus and a hummer bus also left several others seriously injured.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 6 am. It was a case of a head-on collision involving the two vehicles which led to the death of some passengers including the driver of the Hummer bus, while those in the luxurious bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

The luxurious bus was said to be coming from Kano heading to Lagos while the Hummer bus was coming from Lagos heading to Abuja before the accident occurred.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and the state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, visited the scene of the accident and the emergency unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital(EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, where some of the victims were receiving medical treatment.

The police spokesperson, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the accident in a statement titled ‘Ekiti Fatal Accident: Seven(7) Died, Several Others Injured’

The statement read: