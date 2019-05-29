Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than seven persons have been crushed to death in a ghastly motor accident involving a truck heavily loaded with goods and a commercial bus conveying 13 passengers at Hawan Kibo community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that six persons sustained fatal injuries and were rushed to Gidan Wire General Hospital while the bodies were deposited at General Hospital Kafanchan.

Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corp, Plateau State Command, Andrew Bala, confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the level of damage and the vehicles involved in the accident.

He noted that the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening was as a result of brake failure from a truck which lost control and ran into a commercial bus that conveyed 13 persons.

“It is true that an accident occurred at Hawan Kibo in Riyom Local Government Area that claimed six lives. Those who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment and the corpse deposited at the mortuary.

“We have commenced investigation to know the cause of the accident and the vehicles involved; I don’t know the truck that was involved in the accident for now but I know it was as a result of brake failure.

“We will make available the outcome of our investigation to the public to know the vehicles involved,” he stated.

An eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent revealed that a Dangote truck had a brake failure, lost control and rammed into a commercial bus conveying 13 passengers.

The source said seven persons lost their lives while six were badly injured and they were taken to Gidan Wire General Hospital while the corpses were deposited at Kafanchan General Hospital in Kaduna State.

According to the eyewitness, those who survived the crash were rescued immediately by the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Hawan Kibon, Plateau State.