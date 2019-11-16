Seven persons, on Saturday, lost their lives in a fatal auto accident along Osogbo -Ikirun Road in Osun State, leaving only one survivor.

We gathered that the accident involved a Mitsubishi Station Wagon which had eight passengers on board and a truck.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mr Peter Oke, who confirmed the accident said five males and two females who were traveling in the Mitsubishi lost their lives, while a female survived with serious injuries.

Oke added that the “accident was as a result of dangerous overtaking and loss of control.”

He added that all the corpses and the only survivor had been taken to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.