Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Seven of the governorship candidates who participated in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, yesterday, said, they may consider legal action against the winner of the election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party if need be.

The seven governorship candidates who addressed Journalists in Benin on the platform of Edo 2020 Governorship Candidates Forum, through its spokesperson, Bishop Akhalamhe, said the election was near perfection and that it could still be better with time.

” We the undersigned governorship candidates in the 2020, election under the above named forum wish to appreciate the Patriotic roles played by members of the press before, during and after the election.”

” We are positive that, the election was near perfection, though some of the candidates are making arrangements to file their cases in the tribunal resulting from some abserved abnormalities. ”

“In the conduct of the election, and the forum supports them in order to deepen our democracy. Filling a collective suit is also in consideration by this forum, and we may filled our suit soonest,” they said.

The group commended the roles played by the Peace Committee led by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

It also commended the Oba of Benin for his fatherly role before, during and after the election which has brought about peace in the state.

Members of the forum are; Bishop Akhalamhe, ZLP, Idehen Osagie Lucky, APGA, Elder Felix Obayangbon, SDP, Steve Ozomo, NRM, Pst. (AMB) Amos Areloegbe, CNA, Amb. Ebun Tracy Agol, NNPP and Edemakhuota Godwin for AA candidate,