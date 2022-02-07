By Moses Akaigwe

The editors at Car & Driver magazine have awarded seven Honda models with 2022 “Editors’ Choice” awards, recognising each vehicle as the best in its respective category, and wholeheartedly recommending them to buyers.

Honda models were recognised across a multitude of segments, with the 2022 Honda Ridgeline the only vehicle of any brand chosen in the mid-size pickup truck category.

The following Honda models earned 2022 Car & Driver “Editors’ Choice” awards:

• Family Sedan: 2022 Honda Accord

• Compact Car: 2022 Honda Civic

• Sport Compact Car: 2022 Honda Civic Si

• Compact SUV: 2022 Honda CR-V

• Mid-Size SUV: 2022 Honda Passport

• Mid-Size Pickup Truck: 2022 Honda Ridgeline

• Minivan: 2022 Honda Odyssey

More information about the Car & Driver “Editors’ Choice” awards and the winning Honda vehicles can be found online

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda’s electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda’s first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.



In Nigeria, Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd has been operating a semi knock down (SKD) assembly plant in Ota, Ogun state where the Accord and other models are produced. HAWA distributes the vehicles in conjunction with The Honda Place.