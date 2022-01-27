Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least seven persons reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in Sabongida village, Gassol local government area of Taraba state on Wednesday following disagreement over election of Portal’s association.

The crisis began last weekend after the Association conducted an election to produce new leaders to head the Association for the next two years.

According to an eye witness, Alhaji Sanusi Manu, after the election which many adjudged to be free and fair, Mallam Murtala Muhammed emerged the new Chairman with eleven other officials having defeated the incumbent Chairman, Yakubu Salleh with majority votes.

Manu added that after his defeat, the former Chairman Salleh allegedly went to the Chairman of Gasol local government, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Chul, to protest against his defeat.

It was learnt that on Tuesday the Council Chairman, Musa Abdullahi Chul had allegedly ordered the Gassol Divisional Police officer (DPO) and some officials of the council to escort the defeated former Chairman, Yakubu Salleh and install him to continue in office as Chairman of the Association.

“It is in the process of trying to impose the former Chairman on the Association after his defeat that crisis began between the rival groups ” said Manu

Manu said there was tension in Sabongida village on Tuesday following fracas between the two groups which resulted to the injury of the seven persons.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the Chairman of Sabongida Development Association, Alhaji Isiaka Adamu blamed the crisis on the the Chairman of Gassol local government for trying to impose the former Chairman on the Association against their will.

According to Adamu “the Portal’s association had conducted their elections on Saturday and Murtala Usman emerged the Chairman of the association with Salisu Abubakar as the secretary and eleven others why will the Council Chairman interfere?”

“Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Chul should be held responsible should there be break down of law and order in Sabongida.

“The local government Chairman wants the exco to continue because of his political interest but the people don’t want him again that is why they voted for Abubakar.

” As you can see there was already tension when people heard that he was going ahead to swear in the old exco that was voted out.

“He has directed the DPO in the area to lead the former exco to go and resume at the office. It was in the course of trying to bring them in that the situation deteriorated and there was fight between the rival groups, leading to many people sustaining injuries” he explained.

The Sabongida Development Association Chairman called on the government and security agencies to call the Chairman of Gasol to order to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.

When contacted, The police public Relations officer (PPRO) in the Taraba police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman said he was yet to receive the report from the Divisional headquarters in Gasol.

” I will give you the update as soon as we get the details from Gassol ” he said.

All efforts to reach the Chairman of the local government, Musa Abdullahi Chul for his reaction failed as he

did not respond to several calls put across by journalists who visited Sabongida village on Wednesday.