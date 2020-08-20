Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Seven suspected militants have been killed in a bloody shoot-out at Isiah- Ama, Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to investigations the suspected militants who also engaged in kidnapping and oil bunkering had heated arguments among themselves on Wednesday night which resulted in a shoot-out that claimed seven of them.

Sources in the area fingered three armed militants groups with location at Izakiri, Ben- Ama and Isiah-Ama as those involved in the shoot-out.

Findings indicated that the argument started when one of the groups was accused of withholding some special high calibre guns being rotated for use by the different groups during kidnapping operations in the creeks.

The argument snowballed into the bloody clash which lasted for several hours and seven casualties including two siblings.

“We also know that the affected gangs who lost foot soldiers have buried their dead because the community does not allow for fresh bodies to be kept in the community. Among the dead are two boys from a single parent.

“ Every security agencies are aware of the illegal activities of these boys. The umbrella body of Ijaw youths are aware and have kept quiet. The Oluasiri as a community have cried out severally over the activities of these boys but there has been no action” the source said.

The paramount ruler of Isiah- Ama, HRH Iyerite Chiefson Awululu in an interview explained that the gun battle was among militant factions in the area.

He said “The gun battle lasted for hours. And they have suffered some deaths. From reports reaching me from my subjects, no innocent person was killed in the battle. And we have reported to the council chairman.”

The Chairman of Nembe Local Government Council, Hon Alalibo West confirmed that the incident have been reported to Government Douye Diri, the State Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies.

“We have reported to the relevant authorities and have requested for gun boat patrol to calm the situation.”

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident in a statement said the Police with assistance from other sister security agencies have commenced investigation on the incident.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command in synergy with other sister security agencies in the state, have commenced investigations into the sporadic gunshots witnessed at Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Information at the disposal of the Bayelsa State Police Command revealed that, on 19 August, 2020, at about 1945 hours, there were sporadic gunshots witnessed by the residents of Oluasiri Community in Nembe Local Government Area of the State. It is believed that the gunshots were as a result of a clash by rival militant groups in the creeks of Oluasiri community.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli wishes to reassure members of the Public that a joint operation by security agencies is ongoing to fish out the perpetrators and ensure the safety of lives of residents of the Community and the protection of critical infrastructures.”