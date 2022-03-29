Seven passengers have died after gunmen attacked a busy train between Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and Kaduna city, hospital sources have told the BBC.

The gang mined the track forcing the train, carrying 970 passengers, to a stop on Monday night.

Gunmen subsequently surrounded the carriages and opened fire, one passenger told the BBC.

An unknown number of passengers were abducted from the train, considered the safest way to get between the cities.

The Abuja-Kaduna highway is one of the most dangerous roads in the country as kidnappers have been known to have ambushed vehicles at several points along the expressway.

Over the last few years this has pushed many to avoid the 150km (93-mile) journey by road instead opting for the rail link, which opened in 2016. It is more expensive but considered safer as the trains have armed guards on board.

This is the second time the rail line between the cities has been targeted in the last six months, but is by far the most serious, says the BBC’s Chris Ewokor in Abuja.

In a Facebook post, another passenger, Anas Danmusa, said, “Please this is an emergency. We are inside the train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives and the train engines have been ruined. We are helpless. Abuja to Kaduna train; gunshots still being fired around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help. Since 8pm we have been here/ between Katari to Rijana; I am a living witness.

“There is bad network where we are at the moment. It is just luck that I am able to type this. They are actually trying to force themselves inside the train…no help yet. Over 1 hour”

He later added, “We are safe now.”