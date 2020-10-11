Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Tragedy struck in Benue on Saturday after seven persons were crushed to death by a truck around Gbatse community along Ugbema-Adikpo road in Ushongo local government area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that those who died in the accident which occured around 5pm included two lecturers from University of Mkar, two children and three others.

One person however sustained injury and had been moved to a hospital for treatment while four others were said to have escaped unhurt in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when a trailer ran into a stationary Toyota Camry car with registration number MKD-300-NH thereby crushing seven occupants dead.

It was further gathered that the driver of the truck had a fairly used car aboard and was about dodging a police check-point when he rammed into the waiting car killing almost all the occupants.

It took the combined efforts of the police, officials of Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC) and other spirited individuals over five hours to evacuate the dead whose bodies were trapped under the truck.

Chairman of Ushongo local government, Hon. Asawa Joseph was said to have cut short his engagement at a reception in Makurdi and rushed to the scene of the accident where he directed that bodies of the victims be deposited at Ostra Gum’s hospital at Ushongo town.

A search on some documents recovered from the scene of the accident identified two lecturers from the University of Mkar, Mr. Leva Joshua of Mass Communication Department and Moses Tarnongo as victims of the accident.

Also, a Zenith Bank ATM Card found on one of the bodies identified another victim as Adaa I. Blessing.

When contacted, Sector Commander of FRSC in Benue, Aliyu Baba who confirmed the accident said seven people were killed, one person injured while four others escaped without physical injury.

He however blamed the unfortunate accident on over speeding on the part of the truck driver.

In another development, a lifeless body of a lady was on Sunday morning at about 7am, found in a drainage at Calabar street, Makurdi, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said the family of the deceased was traced and they confirmed the corpse to be that of their daughter, Angbiandoo Gbavaan who left the house the previous night and never returned.

She said the corpse had been deposited at Bishop Murray Morgue for autopsy while investigation was still in progress to ascertain the cause of her death.