From Gyang Bere, Jos

Seven persons were reportedly killed and over 200 houses were burnt when armed bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Jebu Miango community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the deadly operation which lasted for about 4 hours into the early hours of Sunday left several people badly injured, including women and children.

A lawmaker representing Rukuba/Irigwe Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Musa Agah Avia, confirmed the incident and blamed security for lack of quick intervention.

‘It is terrible, my people are helpless,’ he said. ‘These armed men, the Fulani, attacked Jebu/Miango last night. For now, three corpses have been recovered and well over 200 houses burnt.

‘As we speak, people are still moving from one house to another to identify the level of damage. Because the destroyed houses are many, one cannot rule out that there could be more corpses which I am not praying for.’

Hon Avia explained that several gadgets and television sets were stolen and destroyed, while dozens of persons sustained gunshots injuries.

Hon Avia noted that several farm lands with unripe maize and other crops were also cut down by the bandits, leaving the people in despair and agony.

A community leader who gave his name as Joshua Lawrence said seven corpses have been recovered and nine persons hospitalised.

He explained that all crops in the community were destroyed.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.