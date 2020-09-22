Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Seven suspected political thugs arrested with firearms in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State were yesterday ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Olokuta, Akure.

The suspects were remanded by an Akure Magistrate Court presided over by Tope Aladejana.

The seven suspects were arrested by security agents along Ikaro road in Ifon on September 19, 2020 while allegedly parading the town with a branded campaign vehicle of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Grace Olowoporoku informed the court that the suspects were caught with locally made single and double barrel guns totaling seven with live cartridges and thereby committed felony, an offence contrary to and punishable under section 3 (1) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Olowoporoku prayed the court to remand the suspects to the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre since it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The Magistrate therefore ordered the suspects to be remanded to enable the police conclude their investigations on the matter.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Me Adekola Olawoye said prosecution of the suspects was part of the duty of any responsible government to protect its citizens under the provisions of law.

He queried the intentions of the suspects for parading the town with unlawful firearms and other dangerous weapons under the pretence of attending a political rally.

Magistrate Aladejana thereafter adjourned the matter to October 22, 2020 for hearing.