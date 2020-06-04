Naija7wonders will unveil the next 7wonders of Nigeria between June 2020 and November 2021. It will involve seven man-made and seven natural wonders of Nigeria. The promoter of the project, Mr. Ikechi Uko, who confirmed this in Lagos, said the process would involve Nigerian senators who would nominate three locations from each senatorial zone for the contest. Members of the Tourism Club 100 Nigeria in the 2018 and 2019 class will act as judges tomake a shortlist from the initial list nominated by the senators. The public will start voting from November.

He also confirmed that expeditions to the shortlisted locations would be led by the senator representing the location. The Tourism Club 100 members will be coordinated by Mr. Steve Isokariari, to be assisted by Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, president, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, and Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, president, Nigeria Association of Tour Operators.

The first shortlist will be released in November 2020. Uko is the organiser of the annual Akwaaba African Travel Market, which holds in Lagos, and publisher, African Travel Quarterly magazine.