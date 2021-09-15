From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has successfully brokered peace in Odo Owa Ekiti in Irede Local Council Development Area(LCDA) ending a seven-year palace boycott by eleven chiefs in the town.

The hitherto aggrieved chiefs led by the Obadogun of Idogun Quarters, Chief Ayo Ajayi, have returned to the palace of the Olowa of Odo Owa Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Oyedeji, to resume their traditional duties they have abandoned since 2014.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who spoke at a meeting with stakeholders where he was briefed on the implementation of the peace terms commended them for giving peace a chance.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the crisis was resolved after three rounds of meeting with parties reporting that they have resolved their differences and would work together for the development of the town.

Both sides briefed the Deputy Governor that they had complied with the state government’s directive to reunite and bury the hatchet for the town to move forward and not give room for anarchy.

At the last meeting held on July 15, the Deputy Governor advised the Obadogun and people of his quarters to see Odo Owa Ekiti as their town since their request for autonomy has not succeeded.

Egbeyemi further enjoined the people of Odogun Quarters in Odo Owa Ekiti to pay their taxes, development dues and participate in community development activities they had boycotted since 2014.

The Deputy Governor who could not hide his joy for the compliance of parties with the peace deal hailed the Obadogun for acting like a statesman and peacemaker to see to the end of the seven-year stand-off.

He also commended the Olowa for his magnanimity and large heart for reconciling with the Obadogun and members of his quarters.

The Deputy Governor urged the traditional ruler to accord the Obadogun and other returning chiefs all the rights and privileges due to them to cement the newfound peace and harmony in the community.

He said: “I am happy with the resolution of this crisis and I am happy that peace has returned to Odo Owa. Kabiyesi, you must give them their rights, please don’t deny them of their rights and with this development, Odo Owa will be moving fort.”

The Obadogun, Chief Ajayi, thanked the Ekiti State Government and particularly the Deputy Governor for the intervention which has restored peace to peace to Odo Owa.

The Olowa, Oba Oyedeji, confirmed that the Obadogun and other chiefs have returned to the palace and have heeded the government’s advice to start performing their official duties.

The monarch said: “I have to thank God and the Ekiti State Government. I want to report to you that peace has returned to our town and we have now been working together as one.”