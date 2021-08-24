From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President North East Nigeria Region of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Joshua Mallum has described the persistent killing of Christians, Muslims and none believers in different parts of Nigeria as unacceptable.

He said the killing is a crime against God and Nigeria; and called on government and security agencies to ensure justice for all those affected.

Pastor Mallum disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference in Jos and condemned the unabated killings, destruction of farmlands and burning of houses in Miango in Bassa and some parts of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The rich and poor, Christian and Muslim, believers and non-believer all have a common origin. Therefore, taking life is a crime that has no ethnic nor religious justification.

“The perpetrators of this crime should be confronted head on by Government and security agencies, irrespective of religion, creed, or ethnicity; they must arrest all the masterminds and sponsors of Irigwe, Riyom , Rukuba road and other reprisal killings, prosecute and punish them in line with the dictates of the law to serve as deterrent to other.”

He called on eminent Nigerians to intensify efforts towards ending the cycle of senseless killings, reprisals and counter-reprisals that have become quite notorious and vicious in Nigeria.

He said, “A killer is a criminal, hence government officials must put all ethnic and religious sentiments aside in dealing with these merchants of death threatening collective existence.

The Church admonished respected religious, community and traditional leaders as well as opinion molders among Christian and Muslim to preach peace rather than making inciting comments.