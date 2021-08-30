From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the security breach that perished several lives in Jebbu Miango communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, President Seventh Day Adventist Church, North East, Pastor Joshua Mallum have presented relief materials to cushion hardship and agony confronting women and children in the affected communities.

He noted that the materials which includes bags of maize and clothes for children, who are currently sleeping under the rains and sun said the materials will help sustained the victims whose houses were burnt with foodstuffs.

Pastor Mallum presented the relief materials on Monday to the Paramount ruler of Irigwe nation, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe and Acting President, Bassa traditional Council, HRH Ronku Aka for onward delivery to the victims.

He noted with concerned the plight of women and children in the communities and urged the people not to take vengeance but call on God for protection as He is the only one who can fight their battles.

Pastor Mallum said nobody has the supreme power to take the life of any individual be him Christian or Muslim and called for fervent prayer to God to stop the carnage that has consumed the people.

“People in this community have suffered hardship, some were killed and houses destroyed with farmland. We are aware that the people don’t have what to eat at the moment, they don’t have roofs over their heads and we decided as a Church to come and make this donation to assist them.

“I wish to also commiserates with the Irigwe nation over the incessant attacks that has been going on in their land. This killings has affected all of us because we are a family. What affect one, affect all, that is why as a Church, we came to pray and to commiserates with the Irigwe and Plateau State as a whole.”

The Paramount Ruler of Irigwe and Acting President Bassa Traditional Council , HRH Ronku Aka, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe said he has lost over 1000 people since violent erupted in the area.

He noted that there are times that 27 persons are killed and burnt in a classroom where security agencies were taking refuge with the locals.

The traditional rulers said he buried five persons last week who were killed by the Fulani but he insisted on cautioning his people that nobody should attack any Fulani man.

“I have always preach peace and urged our people not to launch any attack on the Fulani. The Irigwe are peace loving people and we will not take the law into our hands. What is happening today has proven that the Irigwe are not bad as some people were saying.”

