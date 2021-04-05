Seventy–two hours is an unforgettable epoch. That was what it took Jesus to shake off the vestiges of Satan from humanity. With that freedom from the bondage of deceit came the willing soul. There are some who still prefer cohabiting with evil. One only hopes that after Easter 2021, which will be wrapped up today, our eyes should be enlightened to the Truth of the Lord Christ Jesus, the only Way, and the Life.

The Holy Book talks about time. It underscores the relevance of time in all endeavours of life. Time to be born and time to die. Time to laugh and time to mourn. Time to win and time to lose. Time to deceive and time to be deceived.

Like it’s happening in beloved Imo North Senatorial District that has been a victim of fraud and long knives. Time took Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu. The same time must replace Uwajumogu. Which is what the people have done but for monkeyshines and subterfuge.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) selected Frank Ibezim as their flag-bearer in the by-election of December 5, last year. The constituents concurred and voted overwhelmingly for him. Unfortunately, Imo North is yet to know peace because of those who believe it is either their way or the highway.

It is sad because of the people that stoke this fire, I believe that despite whatever anyone may think, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume may not be the demon he is being labelled. He is just a victim of stragglers, feeding fat on his naivety.

Take one ‘senior prophet’ Gilbert Obi, a modern-day Balaam who would dare curse the man God has blessed, for instance. This heathen, masquerading as a mouthpiece of God, responded to my article, ‘Playing judicial yo-yo’, which was published in Men-o-pulse penultimate week, casting spiritual darts into ‘himself’. So, I was unmoved when Obi’s evil text via 08074747793, arrived, saying: “…3 poisons in stomach.” Poor hireling, he was ignorant that whoever pursues a fowl will keep falling while the fowl escapes.

As a journalist, I know the job is fraught with risks. I have tasted it in various ways, including narrowly escaping an assassination attempt that nearly claimed the life of my innocent son. I had also been pursued through the streets of Benin metropolis by a supposed ‘prominent witch’ whose famous son I had done an expose on. How God saved me that day still remains a mystery.

Since the battle for the soul of Imo North ensued, there have been diverse threats and attempts to lure me to the opposing side. However, as a principled man, I made my choice not just to support Sir Frank Ibezim’s quest. Ibezim is not my principal; Truth is.

Balaam Obi did not know he was dealing with a Covenant Child, who died in Christ decades ago. That is why he misfired from the very beginning because of the Lord’s shield around me. Nevertheless, to ‘Snr. Prophet’ Balaam Obi, I say trouble me not for I bear in me the mark of CHRIST. The blood of Jesus protects me and has already sent back to you ‘21 poisons in stomach’. Unless you take advantage of the cross that we are celebrating and redeem your soul, my gift to you and your sponsors is Isaiah 49:26… You shall surely eat your own flesh like suya and drink your own blood like sweet wine, in Jesus’ Mighty, Matchless Name.

However, I forgive you though and wish you repented of this folly. Otherwise, darkness shall envelope you and yours at noonday and Korah shall be kin with you, even as security operatives hunt for you.

People like Balaam Obi are the problem of Imo North, not Araraume. They constitute the nuisance and strew many legal mines on the way of Senator-Elect Ibezim to take up his seat in the hallowed Red Chamber to give his people much desired quality representation.

One of such was ridiculous and curious judgement by the Appeal Court, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give Senator Araraume the Certificate of Return, as certified candidate of his party that was declared winner of the by-election, within 72 hours.

Naturally, Araraume’s camp erupted in joy but even with the lifting of the injunction imposed on INEC by Owerri High Court, the wide grin has now turned to horrendous grimace. I have never been good in arithmetic and so I am unable to know if it is 72 hours already. If it is, is it not time to throw in the towel like a badly pummeled boxer? Is it not time to think about the good of the larger populace and give Imo North some respite?

A bosom friend of mine sent me a badly worded invite to prayer: “Happy Easter in advance to the house. Let’s us pray to the good Lord for his grace and mercy as we approach the hours of betrayal, prosecution, Cruesefiction and Resurrection of Christ Jesus. As he Resurrect may his blood touch the Heart of the Evil ones that are trying to betray our Principal Dist. Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume as he await his Certificate of Return from Inec In Jesus Name Amen.”

I had previously challenged my friend to tell me in good conscience if truly Ibezim falsified his certificate. He had skirted around this, only to invite me to come pray amiss for his principal, who does not run a secondary school. So, I repeated my question: “… Remember you are yet to answer my question if you could in good conscience look God in the face and repeat your accusation of certificate forgery against Ibezim. So, I urge ‘this house’ to intensify its prayers that the Lord should touch their hearts to retract this false accusation against an innocent man whose future they seek to destroy in the name of dirty politics… And by the way, which time zone are you in? Is it not yet 72 hrs that you’re praying amiss?”

It’s like politics has made my beloved friend an artful dodger. He replied: “I am a politician and you’re not. I wish you face ur profession. Note Frank/Francis Ibezim has the best of lawyers that are defending him in all courts and it’s the right of the judges to decide if what he’s been accused is correct and it shouldn’t be me that will say if it’s right or wrong.”

Truly, it is in my profession to keep digging until the truth comes out. Again I told him: “You should not personalise this matter at all. ‘You’ as referenced in the question is generic to all members of your camp. ‘You’ cannot kill conscience for politics. Thank God you know I’m not a politician but you forgot the most important thing about me; I’m a child of God, blood washed and abhor evil. I invite you personally to this experience because ultimately when politics and professions fail as they must, that is all that matters when we open our eyes on the other side of life. Then it would be too late when reality dawns that the fickleness of office, power and wealth is illusory. And, please, don’t ever include me in ‘ the house’ when offering toxic, inane prayers; you know I’m not and can’t be in such a house (I don’t even know the ‘god’ to whom such prayers are offered).

“The kernel of the trouble in Imo North is the smothering of conscience, the only healing for an open wound. Without hiding behind our putrid legal system and a few pliable pliable judges, did Ibezim truly forge his school cert; have Ikperejere and WAEC denied him? If the issuing authorities have done so, be sure that my conscience would never let me to support him.

“Anyway, …please, put politics aside and take a thought about eternity. That is why Jesus came that you and I be freed from the ravages of sin. It is too risky a gamble to contemplate missing out on His promises, as the raging furnace of hell has thrust out its fiery tongues to suck into unending sorrow those who make nonsense His sacrifice.

“I wish you played your politics differently with scruples or come out from among them. God shall still provide much more for you if you be separate from them. With all my love, Happy Resurrection @Easter.”

HAPPY EASTER!!!