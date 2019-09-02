Two passenger buses operated by the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in Lagos on Monday morning collided on Ikorodu Road, injuring many people.

According to eye account the accident happened at about 7:00 am near Asolo Bus-Stop, just a little distance from the Majidun River bridge.

It was gathered that the victims were evacuated and taken to the nearest hospital but the seriousness of the injuries could not be ascertained.

The accident it was learnt was caused by two commercial motorcyclists riding against the traffic. The bus drivers were said to have put up a struggle to avoid hitting them when they collided.

The accident was said to have cause a major traffic snarl on the road, thus leaving many waiting to board the busses in the town stranded.