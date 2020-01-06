Vera Wisdom-Bassey

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has declared that many Nigerian leaders will be shifted away in the New Year, noting that 2020 is a year disobedience to God will yield terrible results that no deliverance could reverse.

In his 2020 ‘prophecy window’ released during the cross-over vigil, Pastor Olukoya charged Nigerians to pray, because the year would be messy and confusing to all.

He tagged 2020 as ‘Year of Revival and New Glory’ and said it portends re-writing negative family history and aggressive prayers against evil voices from foundation.

According to Dr. Olukoya, 2020 is a year round-the-clock prayers are needed against national restlessness, political and economic confusion.

“It is advisable to spare one day in the week as believers to fast and pray for our nation

“The figure ‘20’ is a figure that symbolises waiting and perfection, be patient, don’t be in a hurry. The race is not for the swift or the battle to the strong. It is a year when you cannot hold onto un-forgiveness. Un-forgiveness will make you to miss out on what God wants to do in your life this year. All things that many have planted and watered in the past years will now begin to yield, blossom and produce fruits,” he said.

Meanwhile, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka and members to pray for Nigeria, and public office holders to judiciously utilise monies earmarked for public service..

Obi, who was vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) made the plea at Mgbidi, Imo State at the church crusade.

“Where ever you are or find yourself, pray for people in office to always use public money for public good of the citizenry,” he said.

Obi has been a regular participants at the crusade every year and he said his call was hinged on the economic and security challenges facing the country.

He also urged the members of the church to listen and adhere to what the pastor is preaches and teaches.

According to him, he visits Pastor Muoka for prayers so that those in public office can do the right thing saying “although it is difficult to be in the office, but then it is the right thing for the society.”