By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Several persons were allegedly killed as terrorists bomb a local drinking joint at Iware Market in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba state on Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the Taraba state police command DSP Abdullahi Usman who confirmed the sad development to Daily Sun said that at least three persons were killed in the explosion and nineteen others injured.

Usman said that the command has deployed extra me. To the area to respite normalcy and make sure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to book.

However, an eyewitness told our correspondent that several persons were killed by the explosion including a teenager who is suspected yo have brought the explosive.

Iware Cattle market is one of economic hub zones in Ardokola Local Government Area of Taraba state that comes up every Tuesdays.

Activities of terrorists have become rampant in parts of the he state recently despite cries by the state government for proactive actions to be taken to tackel the influx of strange persons into the state suspected yo be terrorists from other parts of the country.