Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government to be ruthless against South Africa in handling the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, charged the Federal government to severe all economic relationship with South Africa.

While frowning at the senseless killings of Nigerians, the ruling party specifically demanded the avoidance of South Africa business interests, urging Nigerians to drop their MTN sim cards and government revocation of the agreements over the ownership of Shoprite, Stanbic IBTC Bank and Standard Chattered Bank among others.

“Having listened to all the explanations from the authorities in South Africa, these people were neither being accused of being irregular migrants nor were they involved in any illegal activities. Those who have a business permit to setup businesses whether they are pretty traders or small manufacturers are operating within the letters of the law of the South African nation.

“Over the past one year and virtually every other week, Nigerians are being wasted in one part of South Africa or the other. We know that the Federal government has had conversations with the South African authorities drawing their attention to these abuses, but the escalation of the attack on foreigners – many of whom are Nigerians – has reached a level that is no longer tolerable.

“At some point, people wondered whether these attacks had the backing of the South African government. What has been clear over the period is that the South African authorities have not demonstrated sufficient commitment to bringing these attacks to an end. For example, in spite of the fact that many lives have been wasted, not one South African is known to have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

“South African companies are making billions of dollars from the Nigerian economy, year-in-year-out and repatriate same out of Nigeria. MTN was recently in the stock market and some Nigerians bought shares in MTN but I can, in a moment like this, and in order to send a very strong message to South African authorities and South African people, urge Nigeria government to take steps to recover the remaining shares of MTN that are owned by South Africans so that MTN become fully Nigeria-owned.

“I think, Nigerians in our individual capacities, this is the moment to show our commitment by boycotting South African goods, beginning with Nigerians refusing from today to use MTN services. If Nigeria decides at least for the next 30 days to stop using MTN, they would have sent a clear message.

“We should reflect why we should continue to allow DSTV to repatriate millions of dollars to South Africa arising from their activities in Nigeria. We have reviewed all of those things that give South Africans monopoly such that they make money with very little value addition.

“To show that we mean business and in practical step, South African Airways, their landing right in Nigeria should be stopped until these issues are sorted out.

“Many Nigerians believed that Shoprite is owned by South Africans, they are repatriating money purely from franchise, both capital which these shopping malls are built are Nigeria’s; the shop owners are Nigerians. This poses obligation on the government to review any agreement that gives South Africans opportunity to begin to develop a monopoly in our commercial lives.

“We also know that Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic Bank, are all South African banks; Nigerians may have more shares there, if any. It is time to ask them to wind up so that Nigerian banks will take advantage of their departure and expand their operations. We have enough to save by transferring these businesses to Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking further on what the party expects from the Federal government, Oshiomhole said: “We have a duty to encourage the government to do what we believed is right. Happily, the government has already started the initiative. This deliberation we have reached will be communicated to Mr. President and to the Federal government. And, it will be up to the government to decide how to respond to them.

“But, we need the government to recognise that Nigerians want firmer action. Because MTN cannot be carting away all those monies, DSTV carting away so much, Shoprite making so much money from their franchise and Stanbic IBTC Bank dealing with corporate Nigerians patronising the oil companies, making fabulous billions of dollars and South Africans are wasting away our young men and women – people who are struggling to manage small businesses.

“This is meant to give the government the support base it needs to proceed with further direct measures. I think on this issue, Nigerians are united across all divides. We must protect Nigeria’s image and protect its citizens and businesses wherever they are. Any country that attacks our businesses, causes injury to one is an injury all. That must be the philosophy. Nigeria first,” he warned.