Spanish Laliga side, Leganes have agreed a deal in principle for Nigerian international, Chidozie Awaziem.

Awaziem, whose parent club is FC Porto is at the moment on season long loan in Spain. The player has also impressed before the suspension of games due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Owngoalnigeria.com gathered that Leganes is keen on retaining him but the opportunity to play for a top team as Sevilla is an option the 22-year old is willing to explore.

Though, a fee is yet to be agreed with FC Porto but the representatives of the player have held talks with Sevilla and are confident that Porto won’t stand in the way of Awaziem.

