La Liga club, Sevilla is the latest club being linked with a move for Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

According to transfer market website, Fichajes making reference to our colleagues at Spanish sports daily, Estadio Deportivo, it is very likely that Sevilla sporting director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo (Monchi) is likely to return to France to sign a new player after overseeing the arrivals of Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rony Lopes and Lucas Ocampos last summer.

The two candidates being considered to beef up Sevilla’s attack by Monchi is Lille’s Osimhen and Metz’s Senegal star, Habib Diallo.

The Super Eagles striker is having an outstanding season at Lille and is among the top-scoring U21 players in the whole of Europe this season, with 14 goals in 26 matches, including two strikes in the Champions League.

Sevilla face competition from Spanish and foreign clubs in their bid to land the services of Osimhen.

Barcelona and Real Madrid plus English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the former Wolfsburg starlet.