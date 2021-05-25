The list of admirers for the Nigerian goalscoring sensation continues to grow longer with the addition of the Spanish side

Sevilla are the latest side linked with an interest in signing Genk’s prolific forward, Paul Onuachu, as clubs begin to gear up for activities in the summer transfer window.

Italian side Lazio, Scottish giants Celtic, and French club Lyon are long-time admirers of Onuachu, who recently completed his best season as a pro footballer.

Onuachu scored 35 goals and supplied another five assists in 41 games across all competitions to help Genk lift the Belgian Cup and finish second on the Pro League table.

Sevilla are expected to be in a desperate search for a number nine in the coming weeks with one of their star strikers Luuk de Jong, and Youssef En-Nesyri poised to depart the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

And the best player on their radar is Onuachu, whose extraordinary exploits this campaign makes him the overwhelming favourite to land the prestigious Belgium Footballer of the Year award later today.

And according to Spanish publications, Fichajes, Sevilla are the favourites to sign Onuachu ahead of other rivals as the club considers the 26-year-old the perfect fit for head coach Julen Lopetegui’s tactical plans.

Onuachu has never hidden his preference for the English Premier League. But the former Midtjylland man could end up in any of Europe’s top five leagues for the first in his career with Spanish, Italian, and French teams hot on his heels.