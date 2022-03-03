Super Eagles attacker, Umar Sadiq, is all over the Spanish media as interests from Sevilla intensify.

Some sections of the Spanish media have also mentioned Barcelona and Newcastle as some of the potential suitors for the 25-year old lanky attacker.

The Super Eagles attacker’s return from the African Cup of Nations has energised UD Almeria’s pursuit of the Liga Smartbank title, and ultimately a promotion to the La Liga. His absence from the team in January saw the team fall to second place on the log but his form has come just in time for the business end of the season.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Reports from Spain suggest Sevilla’s Director, Monchi to be a big fan of the former Partizan Belgrade attacker. Several discussions have been held amongst the parties involved with Almeria expected to hold out for at least €20m to part with Sadiq. Monchi’s pursuit of Sadiq has been well observed in Spain as his ability to score and assist almost at equal propensity has caught the eye.

Sevilla manager, Julen Lopetegui is also believed to be inclined with working with the Nigerian as his attributes are different from what the club currently parades.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

After a failed move during the winter transfer window, Sevilla is set to go in again to test Almeria’s resolve.

A €60m buyout clause is on Sadiq’s head but a lower but significant amount is expected to convince the Andalusian club to dance.

Sadiq has scored 13 goals and 9 assists in 24 Liga Smartbank games this season and will face Zaragoza next in the league.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .