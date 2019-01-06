Sevilla have refused to rule out a move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

The 26-year-old has scored five Premier League goals to his name from 11 starts and the Blues are reportedly willing to move him on.

Sevilla are in the market for another striker after loaning striker Luis Muriel to Fiorentina. And when asked about Morata, sporting director Joaquin Caparros refused to rule out a move for the Spaniard.

He said: “We are working on many names. The important thing is that the player wants to come to Sevilla.”

READ ALSO: If someone hurts you, forgiving them may improve your health, relationship experts suggest