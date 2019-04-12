Spanish top football action returns with one of the biggest match of Round 32 of the 2018/2019 La Liga season, as Seville and Real Betis clash in a crunchy derby.

The match at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan could have a massive effect on the race for the final berth in the top four, with Sevilla coming into the match in fifth place, just one point adrift of Getafe.

Manager Joaquin Caparros revealed over the weekend that he has been diagnosed with chronic Leukaemia but is determined to remain with the team, adding even more weight to their battle against Betis.

Getafe, meanwhile, have a tricky game away to relegation-threatened Real Valladolid, while the other top four hopefuls, Valencia and Deportivo Alaves, are away to Espanyol and at home to Levante (in another fiery Derby) respectively.

Another key game on the weekend is Villarreal away to Girona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, with the Gironistes and Yellow Submarine both determined to put as much distance between themselves and the relegation zone as possible.