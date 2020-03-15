Judex Okoro, Calabar

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent phenomenon of cash and sex for marks in the nation’s tertiary institutions, saying it is blight on the society.

The President said this sad phenomenon undermines the nation’s collective efforts to bequeath a morally upright society to posterity and charged university governing councils across the country to take up the challenge and rid the campuses of all undesirable elements.

President Buhari, who made this known in his speech at the Abraham Ordia Stadium, University of Calabar during the 33rd convocation ceremony of the university, however commended the university of Calabar for domesticating the administration’s war against corruption in the institution

The president’s whose speech was delivered by the Minister of State for Education Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, enjoined the university to remain focused and desist from giving in to distractions.

“The recent phenomenon where lecturers are alleged to be awarding grades in exchange for cash and sex across our universities is a blight on the society and anathema to our collective efforts at bequeathing to posterity a morally upright society.