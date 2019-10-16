AS I was preparing to write this week’s essay, the muse reminds me of Festus Iyayi’s novel “Violence”. In the novel, the indigent Idemudia is sick and hospitalized. His wife, Adisa, after exhausting all avenues to raise money for hospital bills, approaches Obofun, a rich businessman in the city for help. Obofun agrees to give Adisa the money in exchange for sex and she helplessly submits her body in a debasing sexual experience.

After the romp, Obofun gives her the money but before she could arrive at the hospital, Idemudia’s friends had paid the bills. Therefore, Adisa’s depraving act with Obofun becomes inconsequential. The muse also reminds me of Isidore Ok- pewho’s novel “The Last Duty”. In a war situation, Oshevire is arrested and taken to Iddu after Toje, his business rival, im- plicated him as a saboteur. Oshevire leaves his wife Aku and only son Oghe- novo behind. Faced with starvation, Toje comes to their rescue, providing food and sundry items of survival. Toje inevi- tably demands regular sex from Aku in exchange for a continued supply of food items.

From the above exegesis, sex exchange bears an indelible mark of dishonour on our society, especially where the man is in a position of power and authority. Following a documentary by BBC Africa Eye through an undercover journalist at the University of Lagos and the Univer- sity of Ghana, some lecturers were implicated in the immoral act of vile sexual indulgence. Expectedly, there is general angst across the country in condemnation of the immoral act. It is indefensible for a male lecturer to subject a female student to the humiliation of submitting her body for sex in exchange for marks. However, besides what happens in the universities, ladies are always asked for sex in exchange for one favour or an- other. It could be for financial assistance, it could be for employment, it could be for a role in a movie, it could even be for a house-help to retain her job. The ar- gument that ladies are complicit in the matter and sometimes lure men into the act does not cut ice with objective reality. The philandering demon is not inflicted on men, it is acquired.