Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The sexual harassment scandal rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has claimed another lecturer, Dr Samuel Oladipo, who was suspended Tuesday by the university’s management.

Dr Oladipo, who is a lecturer in the Department of Economics, was featured in the second stream of the BBC Africa Eye video titled “Sex for Admission”, where he is shown demanding sex from an undercover in exchange for admission into the school.

On Monday, UNILAG management suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of

European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts, who was caught in the first part of the 30 minutes video titled “Sex for Grades”.

The Vice Chancellor of UNLAG, Prof Ouwatoyin Ogundipe, confirmed the suspension of Dr Oladipo by the university management and that he will face a panel.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNILAG branch, Dr Dele Ashiru described the sexual harassment scandal that brought down two of the union’s members as unfortunate and tragic.