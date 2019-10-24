Kaduna State University (KASU), yesterday descended on one of its academic staff, Mr Bala Umar, popularly known as A.B. Umar, for allegedly soliciting sex for grade.

In a management meeting, KASU said a committee was set up to investigate the allegations against Umar, following a one-man protest at KASU by a female graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The lady, whose name was not given, alleged that Umar, who was sacked by ABU for sexual misconduct and later employed by KASU, was not fit to be a lecturer in any institution.

KASU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC), Academics, Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, who chaired the meeting, said KASU had zero tolerance for such misconduct by its members of staff and would deal appropriately with anyone found wanting.

Ashafa said the university was, therefore, proceeding with investigations on the allegations leveled against Umar.

“This is a normal management meeting that holds every week as mandated by the Institution’s management to receive reports from faculties, directorates and units of the university.