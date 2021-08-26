From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has suspended a lecturer, Samuel Abiye, of the Department of Curriculum Studies for three months on half salary on allegation of sexual extortion for grades from one of his female students.

Abiye’s suspension was announced by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, on his Facebook account.

The university’s management said the lecturer was recorded by a female student, who he promised to help to pass his course and all other courses taught by other lecturers in their department, “only if she could help him through sexual gratification.”

The management noted that Abiye directed the female student to meet him at the King James Hotels around the Eagle Cement area of Rumuolumeni, where she was to be explored sexually in exchange for grades.

The Vice Chancellor stated: “In the interim, the university has directed that all courses taught by Dr. Abiye for the first semester of 2020/2021 be re-graded through conference marking to be supervised by the Dean of Education.