From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has suspended a lecturer, Samuel Abiye, of the Department of Curriculum Studies for three months on half salary on allegation of sexual extortion for grade from one of his female students.

Abiye’s suspension was announced by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ozo-mekuri Ndimele, on his Facebook account.

According to the university’s management, the lecturer was recorded by a female student, who he promised to help to pass his course and all other courses taught by other lecturers in their department, “if and only if, she could help him through sexual gratification.”

The management noted that Abiye directed the female student to meet him at the King James Hotels towards Eagle Cement area of Rumuolumeni, where she was to be explored sexually in exchange for grades.

The Vice Chancellor stated: “In the interim, the university has directed that all courses taught by Dr. Abiye for the first semester of 2020/2021 be regraded through conference marking to be supervised by the Dean of Education.

“All his courses and supervisees have been reassigned to other lecturers in his department.”

Professor Ndimele disclosed that the matter has been referred to the University Staff Disciplinary Committee for further investigation to determine his fate.

The Vice Chancellor added that the university was determined to sanitize and rid off corrupt practices from the institution.