Chinelo Obogo

Nigeria’s First lady, Aisha Buhari, says she supports punishment for culprits of sex-for-marks in Nigerian universities and promised that she will give all the necessary support to ensure victims of sexual harassment get justice.

At the screening of the BBC documentary, ‘Sex-for-Grades’ which held in Lagos yesterday, Mrs Buhari who was represented by Aisha Rimi said the stories of sexual harassment make her sad and will do everything in her power to ensure that the victims get justice.

“Be rest assured that I am ready to give any assistance required of me to ensure that victims of sexual harassment not only get justice but also have a safe space to speak out.

“Boys also suffer from sexual harassment and we need to tackle this malaise with the urgency it deserves,” she said.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi said she was sexually harassed when she was in the university and understands and knows how painful the experience is.

She then called on all tertiary institutions to have a sexual-offenders register to ensure that culprits don’t find a way back into schools to continue their acts.