One has served as external examiner in almost six universities in Nigeria and it is unmistaken to state that UNILAG could boast of being the most diversified in terms of gender, federal spread and somehow foreign students friendly. The latter is basically where most Nigerian universities lag behind due, basically, to external propaganda on insecurity. If not for such issues some of the first generation and second generation of federal universities ought to rank among the First hundred in the world as their products are seen teaching in some big universities abroad. And lack of that diversity as it relates to foreign students and foreign lecturers create problem of universal best practice issues. Personally as a student I was taught in Nigeria by many foreigners – French, American, German, Swiss, Ghanaian, and Indian amidst Nigerians. And they all sat as examination board members of faculty to determine the validity of results deposed by a lecturer. Even if a university decides to be highly nationalistic like it is in Iran and Cuba, it ought to work harder than others to project a better image of itself through nits products seen outside like people talk about Cuban doctors outside Cuba. It should also be in character and in learning. It is rare to hear about character smear of Cuban doctors seen in most of African and south American spaces. In all the character side of a given license or degree to go out and serve humanity with all the confidence that you went through university and university went through you matters. It is also where tolerance for diversity comes in as you go through disciplines that have almost the same contents like musical keys. Characters can never be seen as good if not tested; and in any environment where the two sexes exist sexual harassment cannot be said to be unimaginable; it can only be checked so as not to make humans look like robots.

However, for great ethical reasons sex-for-grade could be rendered inexistent nay unimaginable if assessment processes respect artificial intelligence process or fifty/fifty human and AI pro- cess. Conferring a degree that carries the tag of ‘honours’, there must be rigorous process to the end outcome. No university worth its salt should take that with levity and it must not be at the discretion of one person that was why when the Nigerian Military, during their rules, appointed sole administrators in the universities there was no degree awarded till that condition was reversed. Remember General Kontagora as sole Administrator of ABU and Prof Shehu as sole Administrator of UNN and so on. It was a quid pro quo phenomenon, corrupt in itself as to negate any degree signed by such people. It applies to claiming that only one lecturer decides the grades a student gets. It is the same as stating that a private bill tabled on the floor of a National Assembly sailed through all stages without the input of committees or the members of the Assembly. Examination of courses in a university could be by one or more lecturers depending on the value or credit units attached to that course. I am not saying that some bogus institutions claiming to be universities are not in breach. Even when a lecturer is the sole examiner, a chief examiner is there to vet the result before even submitting it to a larger assembly of faculty members who decide whether it is valid or not. Note that as they see the entire performance of each student made available on a broad sheet / excel sheet, exceptionalities or absurdities could be seen to call for questioning before final approval which makes any result the collective agreement of the members of Senate hence quite absurd to propagate a hashtag sex-for- grade. It is a collective agreement hence not one person’s burden notwithstanding any intent of sexual harassment. It still remains an institu- tional quid pro quo if no oversight function is brought to bear on the final outcome of inputs of raw scores.