The hashtag #Sexforgrades is trending on social media as a result of a BBC short film released on the international newsite Monday morning.

The almost 14-minute long documentary follows BBC Africa Eye journalist Kiki Mordi as she investigates the issue of sexual harassment of female students by male professors in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities – the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

The explosive revelations unearthed from the secret filming of professors implicating themselves and of students being interviewed about their experiences has caused an uproar on Twitter, with at least one prominent lecturer having been exposed – Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, UNILAG.

A lot of Nigerians have been remarking positively to the shocking expose; with many others relating their own experiences with what has been an all too familiar and illicit practice at Nigerian higher institutions.

“Academic institutions in W/Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers… After gathering dozens of testimonies,BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the Univ of Lagos & Univ of Ghana.” https://t.co/tXmTg2TqMe — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) October 7, 2019

That Lady that posed as a student to burst the lecturer in the #Sexforgrades BBC documentary deserves an Oscar.She should be declared a National Treasure.The stories coming out of our ivory towers will break your hearts.God bless that lady & BBC for daring to take this on. — Mazi (@matthewamad) October 7, 2019

Somebody’s father

A pastor

A sub dean Unilag here is your Dr Boniface #SexForGrades pic.twitter.com/jPx43VOAxJ — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) October 7, 2019

Boniface: How old are u? Girl: I am 17 Boniface : and your Body is big Like this.

You knw i am a pastor and if I want a beautiful Girl all i have to do is sweet talk her and give her money😂

Be Obedient I will help u. That man😂😂 i dont knw but he is funny#SexForGrades — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 7, 2019

#SexForGrades happen in every sector in #Nigeria Not only the Education sector. Ask what unemployed ladies go through to get a Job. What an aspiring actress face in a big to make the cut. This table get the whole of #Nigeria ontop am! — #SonOfATruckOwner (@Or3m3ji) October 7, 2019

Watch some idiots blame the victims.

We all knew what went on in our schools, lecturers harassing ladies openly. especially those lecturers that we're supposed to look up to.

I hope Polytechnics and colleges of Educations are also scrutinised.#SexforGrades — god (@Neo_Marshall) October 7, 2019