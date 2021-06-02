By Gabriel Dike

Two years after they were exposed in sex-for-grades documentary by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), two senior lectures of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka have been dismissed from the services of the institution.

The two senior lecturers are Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences.

In October 2019, an undercover BBC reporter, Nkiru Mordi exposed the two senior lecturers in via BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex-for-grades’ film and the university management suspended them.

The management of UNILAG set up a panel to investigate the allegations against two of its lecturers indicted in the sex-for-grades scandal.

The panel headed by Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa, a Professor of Public Law, Faculty of Law, who was then the Dean of Faculty of Law try two senior lecturers involved in the sex-for-marks scandal.

A statement from the Public Affairs Unit of UNILAG dated Wednesday, June 2, 2021, said the Governing Council at its meeting on Monday, May 31, approved the immediate dismissal of Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of Department of European Language and Integrated Studies and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of Department of Economics from the services of the university.

The statement said the decision was taken at a council meeting which considered the report and findings of the Senate Committee set up to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against in a BBC investigative series titled Africa Eye, which centred on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

”The council consequently decided and approved that both Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Oladipo be dismissed from the services of the university for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31st, 2021 in line with Section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.”

The statement said council further directed the university management to review the sexual harassment policy as may be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future occurrence.