By Gabriel Dike

Two years after they were exposed in sex-for-grades documentary by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), two senior lectures of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have been dismissed.

The lecturers are Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences.

In October 2019, an undercover BBC reporter, Nkiru Mordi, exposed them via BBC Africa Eye ‘Sex-for-grades’ film and the university management suspended them and set up a panel to investigate the allegations against the two lecturers indicted in the scandal.

The panel was headed by Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor of Public Law, Faculty of Law, who was then the dean of Faculty of Law.

Public Affairs Unit of the university, in a statement yesterday, said the governing council at its meeting on May 31, approved the dismissal of Igbeneghu and Oladipo from the services of the university.

The university said the decision was taken at a council meeting which considered the report and findings of the Senate committee set up to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against them in a BBC investigative series entitled: ‘Africa Eye’, which centred on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

“The council consequently decided and approved that both Igbeneghu and Oladipo be dismissed from the services of the university for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31 in line with Section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.’’

It said council further directed the university management to review the sexual harassment policy as may be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future occurrence.