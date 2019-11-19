Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Professor Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has warned lecturers, staff and students of the university to shun sexual harassment or be ready to leave the institution.

Igwe gave the warning Tuesday in Nsukka during the 1st UNN symposium on sexual harassment organised by UNN’s Gender and Development Policy Centre in collaboration with Women Aid Collective (WACOL).

He said that sexual harassment was a topical issues that demands urgent and proactive measure to curtail, noting that his administration had zero tolerance for the menace and would not hesitate to sanction any lecturer or students found guilty after thorough investigations.

According to him, “my administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and I would not hesitate to sanction anyone found guilty of such act after thorough investigation.

“The same warning is applicable to students and non academic staff because sexual harassment could emanate either ways.

“I commend organisers of this programme as it’s coming at the right time sex-for-marks in tertiary institutions has become a national discussion in Nigeria,” he said.

The VC, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration Prof Pat Okpoko, however, urged female students to avoid indecent dressing and a seductive approach to their male lecturers

that oftentimes lead to sexual pestering and harrassment.

Early in a remark, Prof Achike Anthonia, Director Gender and development Centre, expressed concern on the rising cases of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

She expressed optimism that the bill on sexual harassment currently in the National Assembly if passed into law will go a long way in curtailing the menace.

“Sexual harassment victim are always shy to report the case because of fear of stigmatisation, fear of losing their job or failing the exams,” she said.

“The good news in the fight against sexual harassment is that a bill is already before the National Assembly, which when passed into law will reduce it to the barest minimal,” she said.

Prof Joy Ezeilo, Founding Director, WACOL, while presenting a paper titled ‘Sexual Harassment Policy in Tertiary Institutions: Time for Action is Now!’ said research recently conducted by WACOL shows that of every three female students one is sexually harassed.

She noted that sexually harassed victims are not always ready to speak or report sexual harassment incidents, despite opportunities to get redress provided to them by the services of WACOL.

“Female students are always vulnerable when it comes to sexual harassment as recent research shows that one in every three female students was sexually harassed,” she said.

Ezeilo, who is also Dean Faculty of Law, UNN, called on administrators of tertiary institutions to be on the front line of the battle to combact all vices in the educational system, particularly cultism, ‘sorting’ (bribery) and sexual harassment.

“These ills have devastating effects on learning and the character and the capacity of persons graduating from tertiary institutions in Nigeria today,” she said.

“We must seek for innovative and effective ways to curb these menaces and restore the dignity of men and women and build a conducive learning environment where academic discipline and freedom reigns supreme,” she said.

The event was attended by management, staff and students of UNN, and secondary school students within the University.