Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has said the integrity of academics has been dragged to the mud by the few morally dead lecturers involved in sex-formarks with students.

Prof. Igwe said this, yesterday, in Nsukka, during the opening ceremony of the Committee of Deans of Education in Nigerian Universities (CODENU) hosted by the University with the theme: ‘The challenges and interventions in education sector.’

He said he was happy that the National Assembly was in the process of enacting a law to deal with indecent acts that tarnish the reputation of the education sector.

“The new and social media age agog with lecturers in various tertiary institutions harassing their female students sexually. Some call it sex for marks etc, but whatever you call it, the integrity of academics in Education system is being dragged to the mud by those few morally dead lecturers. I am happy that the National Assembly is about enacting a law that will deal with such indecent acts that tarnish the reputation of this noble profession,” he said.