By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for entrenching the culture of discipline and sustaining the school’s academic excellence.

The governor, particularly praised the university management for the recent disciplinary action taken against two erring academic staff indicted in sex-for-mark scandal that rocked the school.

He said the sanction would not only serve as deterrent to members of the school that may have similar tendency, but also redeem the reputation of the university.

Sanwo-Olu spoke, yesterday, when he received members of the Federal Government’s Visitation Panel for UNILAG who came on a courtesy call at the State House, Marina. The panel members were led by the chairman, Lt. Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd).