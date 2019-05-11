Ebonyi State-born script interpreter, Blessing Ezeaka, has lamented to Inside Nollywood her major challenge since venturing into Nollywood two years ago.

According to her, it hasn’t been an easy ride in the industry, as most times she has faced sexual harassments from producers and directors.

“I joined the movie industry because acting was part of me. But it hasn’t been an easy journey. Most times, I entertained the fear of being on unsecured locations and (also) scared of sexual intimidation by people at the top.

“Movie directors and producers often try to take advantage of me by asking for sex before giving me a role. That is one of the major challenges I face. But I always turn them down, because giving my body out for roles is not what I bargained for,” she stated.