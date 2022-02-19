By Christian Agadibe

Nollywood actor cum producer, John Badaiki Eromosere aka Shaggybes has opened up on what sex means to him and what it takes to combine acting with production. Here are excerpts of the interview:

Tell us about your background

I came from a family of four, three boys and a girl. I am the second child of my parents. I attended St. Mary Grammar School, Owan West, Edo State after which I went to Yaba College of Technology for my National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. I then proceeded to Ambrose Ali University for my degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Which movie would you say brought you into the limelight?

It’s a movie I did a few years ago titled Frank’s Wife. It really made people know me. It’s followed by a movie I did with Jerry Williams and Sonia Uche, and then I did Why Me, a movie I produced featuring Mercy Johnson, Charles Inojie, Nosa Rex, Praise Sam and others. Emeka Amakeze directed it.

Tell us more about the movies you’ve produced?

I started producing movies in 2013. Crown War was my first movie featuring myself, Ngozi Ezeonu, Joyce Kalu, Francis Duru, Harry B, Nosa Rex, Oluchi Julius and Tammy Opusunju, and directed by Nonso Ekene Okunkwo. Other movies produced by me are One More Night, Why Me, Open Confession, Lover and Rivals, Not Mine, The Interview, and Bakayoko.

Has it been easy combining acting and producing?

Combining acting and producing is very difficult. As a starter, it affects your performance mostly when you are playing a major role. But with time, you’ll get used to it. However, I prefer acting to producing because it is my career and a full-time job, while film production is part-time for me.

How long have you been acting?

I joined Nollywood in February 2010 after graduating from the university. For me, acting was off and on until 2015 when I came back from America. But I decided to make it a career and God has been so faithful because it’s paying my bills.

Did you have your parents’ support?

No, my parents never supported me, not after spending years in Yaba College of Technology and Ambrose Ali University for my degree. They actually wanted me to work as an engineer or travel abroad for my Masters.

What are you currently working on?

I am taking my acting career to the next level by renovating and changing the furniture of Shaggybes Production House, and I am currently working on a new comedy series, Bakayoko.

How do you cope with sexual harassment by female fans and colleagues?

Well, it is a normal thing as a celebrity. Sexual harassment is normal; it happens in every profession. But we keep it professional; we don’t get carried away with the things of the flesh. We focus more on our craft and career to achieve a goal. But for my fans, I make them understand that they are special. So, I don’t involve in relationship or sex issues with my fans.

What is the craziest thing a fan has done to you or misconception people have about you?

A female fan once told me in the presence of my wife that if I can make love to her, she would be the happiest person on earth.

Who is your favourite actress and what would you do to her behind closed doors?

Nse Ikpe-Etim has always been my number one celebrity crush, even before I joined the industry. Her acting is one of the best. Behind closed doors, I will find out what makes her stand out from the rest.

Are you single or married?

I’m married to the best woman on earth, Belinda Badaiki. I call her my babe, my best friend, my girlfriend. She’s the mother of my children and the best thing that has ever happened to me. She came into my life to open all closed doors. May God protect her for me.

What does sex mean to you?

Growing up, I was told sex is for adults and for making babies. But what I see now is different from what I was told. Children have sex these days even more than adults. Sex is the cheapest and best food people eat now in Nigeria.

How do you control your sexual urge when your partner is not around?

You really want me to tell you my little secret? Don’t forget I told you that sex is the cheapest food right now in Nigeria. With a bottle of alcohol, you can get sex. Well, for me, I do video calls with my partner, and my sexual urge is taken care of.

Where do you see your career in the next five years?

I am working on myself so I can deliver more when I am given a role. I want to be called ‘African best’ in Nollywood, just like Wizkid in the music industry.