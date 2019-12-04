Linus Oota, Lafia

A sex scandal has been uncovered at the Federal University in Lafia, Nasarawa State, with a Computer Science student alleged to have impregnated a female lecturer at his department.

The school’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Muhammad Sanusi Liman, is said to be shielding the parties involved, covering up the matter in order to save the reputation of the institution, Daily Sun finds in its investigation.

The VC is further alleged to have unilaterally sacked a staff of the university, Mr Jibrin Osajibo, without query and governing council approval, for blaming the VC over rot at the institution under his watch.

Prof Liman, who was appointed Vice Chancellor of the institution in February 2016, is accused of working to “Islamise” the university by sacking non-indigene pioneer staff without justifiable reason.

Our correspondent gathered that the recent casualties of the VC’s axe are two pioneer principal staff members of the University, Mr Ekarete Akpadion and Christian Moris, both from Cross River State, both of whom were unilaterally sacked two months ago, it is alleged, with their replacements said to be the VC’s own children.

Prof Liman is being accused of an ethnic purge of Christians at the university, particularly targeting those who are not from the state.

Speaking to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, a key principal officer of the university, who is afraid of being sacked, said that the VC is on a quest to “Islamise the university”.

“There is considerable stir among Christians in the university because the VC is an agent of a predetermined political agenda, a syringe that was carefully chosen by the Muslim oligarchy in the state to inject sufficient doses of Islam and Islamise the university,” the source tells Daily Sun

He said that Prof Liman’s appointment was in violation of National Universities Commission (NUC) guildlines which requires a minimum of 10 years as a professor as a condition for appointment as a Vice Chancellor, saying that he had been a professor for 8 years before being appointed to implement the so-called agenda to Islamise the institution.

“Under him, the hostility against Christians is too intense and the system has gone down, the standard of the institution kept depreciating since he came into office, there are high cases of admission racketeering, most contracts are alleges to have been done by his registered companies,” the source alleges.

“Th university under his watch has been steeped in scandalous admission racketeering, sexual abuses as well as certificate scandals, but only those of Christians are considered.

“Staff recruitment, promotion and appointment as well as admission are done based on religious and indegenous consideration, and any attempt to complain, will be shown the way out.

“80% of the students on admission since he came in 2016 are Muslims and only such are recruited as lecturers at the expense of merit and fair-mindedness,” the source complained.

Seaking however to our correspondent in response to the explosive allegations and complaints, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abubakar Ibrahim, dismissed all the issues raised as untrue.

He explained that the school’s governing council has the power to appoint anybody as Vice Chancellor chancellor and not the NUC, noting that the VC cannot sack any staff without the approval of the governing council and, as far as he was concerned, the council had not sat recently.