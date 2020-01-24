A couple of days back, music buffs woke up to the shocking news that Nigerian music poster couple, Davido and Chioma were no more together, as they had un-followed each other on Instagram over allegations of sex scandal.

A report credited to Peruzzi’s former label owner, King Patrick had alleged that Davido’s friend, Peruzzi had sold a lie to him (Davido) that Chioma and him were cousins, while in actual fact they were lovers. It was said that Peruzi only pimped Chioma out to Davido after which he fell head over heels in love with her.

Davido himself has not helped the matter. Recently, he broke the Internet when he said that he was not sure if Ifeanyi, the baby he had with Chioma, was actually his.

However, through all of this, Chioma had kept a stony silence. She only posted a picture of herself, and following it was a barrage of prayers and advice from fans.

“May your love and Davido’s love never fade in Jesus name, @scholly2902 prayed. “The plans of the wicked will never come to pass in your life.”

@giftloving said: “Stay strong darling. Don’t be distracted!”

@cjsingnature added: “Beautiful queen that captured the heart of OBO and his soul. Continue the way you are. Don’t allow anything change you. So many mad people await bad news but God will disappoint them all. I trust that your mum trained you well. And never withdraw from your prayers. God is there for you especially now that you are preparing for wedding. Pray while we your good fans back you up.”

@Nnekydiamond was not left out, as she also added her own prayer: “May the almighty God protect your marriage in Jesus name, Amen.”

For @sherryuc6: “My chef, my sister, your village people think they have succeeded but they have not. This is the beginning of their downfall. Your God, which is the God of all flesh, is alive. No matter the allegations, do not lose faith in God because He is solidly behind you, He has seen through your heart and knows that you have a good heart. No amount of pressure can separate you and your man because love conquers all. Davido is yours whether the enemies like it or not. Just hold your ground. I am praying for you.”