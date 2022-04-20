By Gabriel Dike

As reactions continue to trail the sexual misconduct of pupils of Chrisland Schools, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, the Lagos State Police Command has directed the head teachers, concerned parents and other interested parties to report at the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for interrogation.

The invitation was extended to Mrs. Georgie Azike, Chrisland Schools, VGC, parents of the female and male pupils involved in the immoral act in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said all parties involved in the case had been asked to report to SCID Panti yesterday, for interrogation.

He said those invited to the SCID Panti were expected to write statements and face interrogation from officers assigned to handle the case.

Meanwhile, the National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has described as unfortunate, the trending sex video of Chrisland Schools pupils engaged in sexual misconduct last month in Dubai.

The Deputy Vice President of NAPTAN, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, while reacting to the sex tape, blamed the school management and parents for what took place in United Arab Emirates last month.

Despite the suspension of the culprits, Ogunbanjo appealed to counsel and rehabilitate the female pupil. He also urged that her name be kept sealed because she is still a minor.

He said the parents should take 60 percent of the blame while school gets 40 percent for what transpired in the United Arab Emirates.

He said: “If the parents had trained them well, the pupils would not have engaged in the immoral act.

“ Parents don’t have time for their children; they dump them at school and expect teachers to train them. Even when they are at home, parents hardly monitor the children.”

Ogunbanjo faulted the school for not monitoring the pupils while on the trip and wondered how the female student sneaked into the boys’ room.

He also faulted the school for keeping the incident away from parents, adding, “the school ought to have told the parents immediately they returned from the trip.

Ogunbanjo advised the parents to withdraw the girl from the school when the issue settles down and urged the state government and the school to give her proper counselling and rehabilitation.